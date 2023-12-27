Dubai: Popular Burj Khalifa Restaurant Shortlisted For Project Of The Year

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 5:50 PM

As the 10th edition of the Light Middle East Awards approaches next month, the shortlisted entries for the awards ceremony have been officially announced. Taking place on the final day of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East on 18th January at the Palazzo Versace Dubai, the Light Middle East Awards aim to recognise excellence in the lighting industry and attract the attention of lighting professionals and enthusiasts from all over the world.

With three overarching categories, including Project of the Year, Product of the Year and Partner of the Year, the awards are judged by an extensive panel of regional and international judges, led by jury chairs Martin Lupton and Sharon Stammers, the Co-founders of Light Collective UK.

Shortlisted entries for the Project of the Year category for the MEA region include Atmosphere at the Burj Khalifa, Atlantis The Royal, Kingdom Centre Tower, 7 Tales, Chic Nonna, City Social, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, EL&N Yas Bay, the Fairmont HQ – Accor Headquarters in Dubai, FitnGlam at Dubai Hills Mall, the Islamic Arts Biennale, Ling Ling Dubai, Okku Dubai, Oman Across Ages Museum, the Samen Mosque and the Ministry of Tourism, Saudi Arabia.

The international Project of the Year finalists are the Chapel of Sound in China, Delta in Oslo, the Kempinski Seychelles Resort, Masala Zone Piccadilly Circus, London, MSC World Europa, the Temple Complex at Gaya in India, The Church of Our Lady of Laeken in Brussels and the'Universe' art installation for the 2022 Shenzhen-Hong Kong Biennale.

The Light Middle East Project of the Year – Ultimate Award will celebrate the best overall project of the year and is awarded to the entry with the highest score overall from the jury.

The Product of the Year award covers five categories, which include Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Decorative Lighting, Intelligent Lighting Solutions and the Peer Award – Product, a public voting category covering all shortlisted product entries. This award will be voted for online, live at the exhibition on January 16.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is the leading exhibition for lighting, electrical engineering, and building technology, and returns from January 16 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Over 1000 brands will be featured across 350 exhibitors and the theme for this year's event is "Enlightened Futures: How responsibility will guide the future of buildings".

Commenting on the awards, Abdul Muhsin, Show Director of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, said: "The Light Middle East Awards serve as a pivotal platform which celebrates innovation and achievement in the ever-evolving realm of lighting design and technology. As the event marks its 10th anniversary, it is a particularly significant time to recognise and honour the best in the industry.

"We have received an exceptional number of entries from industry professionals and organisations across the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In addition to recognising the leading lights from the region, our Project of the Year category recognises outstanding lighting projects internationally."

