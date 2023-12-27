Galadari Automobiles Hosts Free Service Drive For Mazda Customers

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Mazda owners in the UAE got their vehicles inspected for free as Galadari Automobiles hosted a service campaign. Held at three service centres across the country, the five-day drive invited customers with Mazdas bought two years prior to get their vehicles inspected.

Three Mazda experts from Japan - Kataro Sugahara, Yoshiyuki Kemmochi and Taku Iwasaki - flew in specifically for the service drive. The drive helped Mazda owners gain deeper insights into their machines.

The brand's Sheikh Zayed Road branch hosted customers on December 17 and 18, while Sharjah saw the event on December 19. The Abu Dhabi branch had customers over on December 20 and 21.

Axel Dreyer, CEO, Galadari Brothers Automotive Division, said:“The service drive aimed to elevate the exceptional customer experience we offer Mazda owners in the UAE. The presence of Mazda experts at the event reinforced our commitment towards customers in delivering the outstanding experience we are known for in the market.”

Shah Basharat, Head of Brand - Mazda, said the experts from Japan are famous for their precision and attention to detail.“With their presence at the service drive, the brand has reinforced its dedication to providing top-notch services to its customers,” he said.

According to Zameer Hassan, General Manager - Customer Service & Experience - Mazda Middle East & Africa, the brand's customers in the UAE benefit from“clear communication about the maintenance process, costs and timelines”.

“This commitment to transparency builds trust and fosters long-term relationships between the brand and its customers,” he added.

The sole Mazda distributor in UAE, Galadari Automobiles has ensured that the brand is one of the best when it comes to service and post-sale customer satisfaction rates.

The company won the 'Volume Increase Award' for the second consecutive year for demonstrating remarkable growth. The award is testament to the company's outstanding performance during what has been a challenging period for the automobile sector.