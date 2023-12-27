Eiffel Tower Closes As Staff Go On Strike

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: The Eiffel Tower, one of the world's prime tourist attractions, was closed Wednesday after staff went on strike, the tower's operator said.

The strike on the 100th anniversary of the death of engineer Gustave Eiffel, who built the tower, was to protest "the current way it is managed", the hard-left CGT union said in a statement.



UK retains metric system for selling after overwhelming support

Indonesian students force Rohingya refugees from temporary shelter Djokovic expects Nadal back for more Grand Slams not just to play

Read Also

The tower's operator SETE was "headed for disaster", it said.

SETE apologised to visitors, advising anyone with electronic tickets for Wednesday "to check their email".

The Eiffel Tower, Paris's most famous landmark, attracts nearly seven million visitors a year, around three-quarters of them foreigners.

Eiffel died on December 27, 1923, at the age of 91.