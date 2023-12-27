Eiffel Tower Closes As Staff Go On Strike

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Paris: The Eiffel Tower, one of the world's prime tourist attractions, was closed Wednesday after staff went on strike, the tower's operator said.
The strike on the 100th anniversary of the death of engineer Gustave Eiffel, who built the tower, was to protest "the current way it is managed", the hard-left CGT union said in a statement.
Read Also
UK retains metric system for selling after overwhelming support Indonesian students force Rohingya refugees from temporary shelter Djokovic expects Nadal back for more Grand Slams not just to play
The tower's operator SETE was "headed for disaster", it said.
SETE apologised to visitors, advising anyone with electronic tickets for Wednesday "to check their email".
The Eiffel Tower, Paris's most famous landmark, attracts nearly seven million visitors a year, around three-quarters of them foreigners.
Eiffel died on December 27, 1923, at the age of 91.
MENAFN27122023000063011010ID1107662648
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.