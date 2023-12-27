Cabinet Approves Draft Law On Nationalisation In Private Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First- Approval of the draft law on nationalization of jobs in the private sector and referring it to the Shura Council.

Second- Approval of the draft decision of the President of Civil Service and Government Development Bureau on the conditions and regulations regarding the length of practical experience in the private sector.

The draft decision's preparation comes in implementation of the provision of Article (17) of the Executive Regulation of Civil Human Resources Law issued by Cabinet Decision No. (32) of 2016.

Third- Taking the necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understand for cooperation in the field of education between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of South Africa.



Fourth - Approval of:

1- A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of aviation training between Qatar Aeronautical Academy in the State of Qatar and the Oman Aviation Academy in the Sultanate of Oman.

2- The draft of the 7th executive program for the cultural and educational cooperation agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Sultanate of Oman for the academic years (2023/2024-2024/2025-2025/2026).

3- A draft grant agreement between the Qatar Fund For Development in the State of Qatar and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees regarding multi-purpose cash assistance to Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan.

4- A draft basic contribution agreement between the Qatar Fund For Development in the State of Qatar and the World Health Organization.

5- A draft basic contribution agreement to support regular resources for the United Nations Development Programme for the period 2023-2024 between the Qatar Fund for Development in the State of Qatar and the United Nations Development Programme.

6- A draft memorandum of understand on cooperation to support the implementation of a project to make the percentage of out-of-school children in Rwanda zero between the Qatar Fund for Development in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Education in the Republic of Rwanda.

Fifth - The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions regarding them:

1- The consolidated and audited financial statements of the Qatar Financial Center for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

2- A report on the results of participation in the Ninth Conference of Environment Ministers in Islamic World.

3- A report on the results of participation in the Qatar-Africa Business Forum.