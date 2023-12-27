Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Dec 28-30, 2023)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The final weekend of 2023 promises an abundance of fun and activities.

Experience the diverse shopping offerings from at least 15 different countries, brighten your weekend with spectacular lighting shows, and prepare your snacks for an exciting lineup of movies in public spaces, perfectly complementing the winter vibes.

Additionally, there's plenty of enjoyment in store for the little ones who will have their own space to bounce, jump, and party with their favorite characters from“Trolls: Band Together.”

DreamWorks Trolls SURPRISE PARTY

December 29 - January 6, 2024

4pm, 7pm & 9 PM

Expo2023Doha - Family Zone - Family Arena

Coinciding with the release of“Trolls: Band Together,” this event features beloved Trolls characters in a festive atmosphere perfect for families.

Doha Trade Fair



Until 6, 2024

Daily 10am – 10pm; Friday 2pm – 10pm

DECC

A shopping exhibition with traders from over 15 countries offering a diverse range of products including winter fashion, perfumes, women's accessories, makeup, and home decor.

BARAHA CINEMA



Until January 6

Entry from 4 pm onwards and screenings beginning at 7 pm daily

Barahat Msheireb

Dive into a world of cinematic magic with themed activities, light snacks, and an array of films.

Baraha Cinema offers a family-friendly environment with free entry, perfect for enjoying the winter vibes.

InflataRun



December 27 - January 30

Daily 3PM - 11PM

900 park

A family-oriented adventure filled with bouncing, laughter, and the creation of timeless memories.

It's the perfect place to bond and have fun with your loved ones.

MIA Bazaar



Until March. 9, 2024

Fridays from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

MIA Park

Explore Qatar's rich heritage through handmade goods, jewelry, textiles, traditional products, and an assortment of local and global sweets.

It's an ideal spot for finding unique, traditional gifts for the New Year celebrations.

"Flowers of My Country" Exhibition Opens in Katara

Until Jan.3, 2023

Katara

This exhibition focuses on the floral beauty of Qatar, inspired by its natural environment and aligned with Qatar's National Vision 2030 and the International Horticultural Expo 2023. It showcases Dania Tariq's art; a talented artist with hearing impairment.

Doha Festive Lightings 2023



Until December.31

5:30 PM to 1:00 AM

Al Masrah Park and the Corniche Pedestrian Tunnel Plaza near Qatar National Museum

Experience interactive light displays and activities that celebrate Qatari culture and marine life.

Don't miss the Dancing Fountain in Corniche Plaza, Path of Pearls in the pedestrian tunnel linking Doha Corniche to Al Masrah Park, which includes Tales of The Sea tunnel, The Maze, Dome of Nomadic Skies, Dome of Pearl Wonders, and the Digital Journey (Hologram).

Adventure Sports Exhibition



Until December.30, 2023

10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Mall of Qatar - The Luxury Court

Discover the latest in powersport vehicles, including motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and more.

Perfect for adventure enthusiasts!