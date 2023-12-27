Bitcoin's $842.77B Market Cap Makes It The World's 10Th Largest Asset

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) According to a recent analysis by BanklessTimes , Bitcoin ranks tenth among the most significant global assets as its market cap reaches over $842.77 billion.

The site's financial analyst, Alice Leetham, comments:

Bitcoin's current rank is a true reflection of decentralized technologies taking over our financial systems. Looking back, Bitcoin has seen unprecedented growth over the years, and overcome so many setbacks. With continual acceptance of crypto and the rising momentum on blockchain tech, we can expect Bitcoin to rise as one of the most valued currencies in the world.

The Bitcoin market in 2023 comes as a recovery, considering it lost about 65% in market value in 2022. Naturally, like all major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin was hit hard by the fall of FTX, the recessive economy, and the regulatory crackdown. As a result, its market value and price fell. However, 2023 represents a good year for the Bitcoin market, with prices currently at $ 43,036.