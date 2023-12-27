New CSE Mining Stock - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Mining stock news from the CSE - The common shares of Kobrea Exploration Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Upland property. The Upland property is located in Barriere, British Columbia consisting of eight mineral claims.

Les actions ordinaires de Kobrea Exploration Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.

Kobrea Exploration Corp. se consacre à l'exploration minière et à l'acquisition d'actifs miniers au Canada. Son objectif est de localiser et de développer des propriétés intéressantes de métaux communs et de mener son programme d'exploration sur la propriété Upland. La propriété Upland est située à Barrière, en Colombie-Britannique, et comprend huit claims miniers.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for KBX. Please email: ...

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ...

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplementaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel a l'adresse: ...

