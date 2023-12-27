Man Commits Suicide After Shooting His Wife In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 27 (Petra) -- A man Wednesday committed suicide by shooting himself after shooting his wife in a town in Irbid, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).The victim was shot in the foot in the town of Beit Ras in Irbid Governorate. She was taken to Ibn al-Nafis Hospital, and her general condition was good.According to the statement, the police opened an investigation into the shooting.