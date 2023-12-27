Burundi Pavilion At Expo Doha Highlights Country's Rituals And Traditions, Promotes Investment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Burundi's pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha embodies the identity of the country located in Eastern Africa, with its rituals and traditions derived from its historical and geographical heritage, and provides an introduction to its wealth and stimulating investment climate.

The pavilion places its visitors in front of the country's administrative map, geographical location, charming mountainous landscapes, and the vast market connected to the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the west of Tanzania.

The list of incentives for investment in Burundi includes the continuous improvement in the business climate, financial and customs incentives, tourism and recreational activities, as well as the availability of raw materials.

The pavilion provides visitors with hereditary and cultural material represented in providing figures for known animals there such as crocodiles, rhinos, etc. The pavilion also displays clothes, leather products, ornamental tools, house furniture, and agricultural products such as milk and corn, wheat, barley, cotton, tea, tobacco, and palm oil.

The pavilion highlights the efforts of the drummers throughout history that extend to preserving the Burundian sanctuaries and keeping it a unique ritual in the memory of the people there during social, religious, and national occasions.