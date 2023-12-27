Notice On Final Terms Of The Third Tranche

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer ).

The Issuer would like to announce that pursuant to the Final Terms of the third Tranche that were adopted on 27 December 2023 (the Final Terms ) in accordance with the Issuer's Base Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 14 November 2023, including its first supplement (the Prospectus ), Offering of the Bonds under the Final Terms in the total amount of EUR 10,000,000 will be carried out in the Republic of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia under the following main terms (other terms applicable are detailed in the Final Terms):

– EUR 1,000;– EUR 962.8118;– 19 January 2025;– 6% (fixed) annually;10% annually;– Subscription through the Issuer or Lead Manager, AB Šiaulių bankas;– 28 December 2023 – 15 January 2024;– 16 January 2024;– 19 January 2024.

Before deciding to invest in the Bonds, each Investor shall read the Prospectus and Final Terms with attached relevant language summary. All aforementioned documents are attached herein and published on the Issuer's website at .





On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

