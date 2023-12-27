Simple Paws Sets New Trends In Pet Care With Innovative App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Pet Care App Launched by Visionary Tech Entrepreneur

- Rachael RayCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Simple Paws, under the visionary leadership of Shine Campbell, is setting new trends in pet care with the introduction of SIMPLE P.A.W.S (Pet Access Without Stress). This innovative app is designed to empower pet owners by simplifying the management of their pets' healthcare. Featuring a user-friendly pet profile, a universal pet ID, and a comprehensive health record management system, SIMPLE P.A.W.S is poised to be at the forefront of pet care technology.The development of SIMPLE PAWS aligns with the significant trend of increasing black women's involvement in technology, highlighted in the Black Tech Effect 2023 report.Shine Campbell's initiative is contributing to diversifying the tech industry. A crowdfunding campaign supports the app's ongoing development, providing an opportunity for the community to be part of this exciting journey.About Simple Paws:Led by CEO Shine Campbell, with over a decade of experience in the pet health management field, Simple Paws is dedicated to revolutionizing pet health and simplifying pet care. The app integrates advanced technology with pet wellness, offering practical and accessible solutions for pet owners.

