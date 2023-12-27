Autotechiq Announces Digital Tools For Auto Repair Shops

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AutoTechIQ, the only online directory of transparency-focused auto repair shops, has implemented a new training tool to help shop owners identify the best way to educate car owners about their specific vehicle issues. The unique feature of the software analyzes the shops' estimating data by clustering the services that are often declined by customers. With this information, service advisors and shop staff can find new ways to educate car owners about their vehicle health and the impact of the services that should be done, and when they should be performed.When a service advisor educates their customer with self-explanatory images/videos showing the difference between worn parts versus how they should look when new - customers are then educated on the issue and don't have to take someone's word for it. This highly effective way of educating car owners is at the center of successful approval of work.“After we looked at the services car owners were declining, we realized how many opportunities presented themselves to help service advisors educate car owners,” said Uwe Kleinschmidt, CEO of AutotechIQ.“AutoTechIQ is creating a dashboard displaying that data allows coaches to identify those opportunities and give shops specific advice on educating customers to get more services approved.”About AutoTechIQAutoTechIQ empowers car owners to determine potential causes and fixes for issues they experience. Pre-educated car owners are more confident in engaging auto repair shops in the process of obtaining the solution. AutoTechIQ certifies auto repair shops based on their customer interaction process and helps those shops connect with car owners who look for transparency and options for their vehicle's health. Learn more at .

