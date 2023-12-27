Holcim, ABB And Nestlé Are Largest CO2 Emitters In Swiss Market Index

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Holcim, ABB y Nestlé son los mayores emisores de CO2 en el índice del mercado suizo



With 130 million tonnes of CO2, the construction group Holcim is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in Switzerland's most important share index. The technology group ABB is close behind with around 127 million tonnes. The food company Nestlé is also one of the biggest CO2 emitters with 113 million tonnes. Data from the previous year was taken into account.

The figures show the entire CO2 footprint of a company. This includes greenhouse gas emissions in operations, for example from oil heating or vehicle fleets, to emissions from the upstream and downstream value chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3). These are generated, for example, by suppliers, in logistics or during the use of products sold.

There is a large gap after the three largest emitters. The logistics group Kühne+Nagel (14 million tonnes) and the building materials group Sika (13 million tonnes) rank fourth and fifth.

Financial service providers cause relatively few emissions: the major bank UBS and the insurers Swiss Re, Swiss Life and Zurich each emit well under half a million tonnes of CO2. However, this does not include so-called financed emissions.

