OPINION: When Bacchanalia Affects Politicians

Since last weekend, the leader of the political party allied with the PRD has directed insults against a journalist from this medium. In a democracy, there is a diversity of opinions and this does not mean that, because someone disagrees with an opinion, it is an excuse to defame, as this policy has done, making their insults the joke that is laughed at, the meanest thing in the world. society. The pathetic thing is that politicians believe they are above their fellow citizens and create laws to consecrate themselves as deities, contravening the universal principle of equality before the law, that there are no privileges or privileges. In the case of women who are in the political field, they have created laws that protect them from attack, claiming – as a protective shield – the alleged political outrage. Thus, playing the victim, they have – yes – the privilege of insulting, defaming and degrading people with whom they do not agree. If this is the tone of the political campaign, citizens must be prepared for a suffocating, dirty and humiliating campaign, which will not let up and in which the politicians' respect for citizens will be reduced to insults typical of drunkenness and bacchanals – LA PRENSA, Dec. 27.



