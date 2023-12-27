60% Indian Businesses Follow Responsible AI Practices: Nasscom

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Dec 27 (KNN) According to a latest survey by Nasscom around 60 per cent of the businesses in India have either adopted responsible artificial intelligence (AI) practices or policies, or have already initiated formal steps towards it.

About 30 per cent reported having basic awareness of responsible AI imperatives without a formal strategy or framework, as per the survey conducted by the tech industry body.

The survey comes in the light of users and stakeholders, including the government, coming to terms with potential misuses of AI, especially deepfake technology.

Releasing the report titled“The state of Responsible AI (RAI) in India 2023” on Tuesday, Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh said,“2023 was undoubtedly the year of AI and brought to the fore both opportunities and risks that are central to AI adoption.”

It also stated that large enterprises with annual revenue of over Rs 250 crore are 2.3 times more likely than startups and 1.5 times more likely than small and medium enterprises to report matured responsible AI practices.



Moreover, according to the report developers are almost two times more likely than users to report higher levels of responsible AI maturity.

As per the survey findings, 89 per cent of businesses that reported matured responsible AI practices and policies in place also reported commitments to continue investments in workforce sensitisation and training for its compliance.

However, as responsible AI adoption continues to evolve, large scale implementation is dependent on the mitigation of various technical, commercial and regulatory challenges. The report cited a lack of access to high-quality data and shortage of skilled technical and management personnel as key bottlenecks.

The survey, conducted between October-November 2023, involved responses from 535 senior executives from large, small and medium enterprises, and startups engaged in the commercial development and use of discriminative and generative AI technologies.

(KNN Bureau)