National Retail Trade Policy In Final Stages, Licensing Portal On Cards

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 27 (KNN) The government will soon finalise the National Retail Trade Policy which has been in the pipeline for some time.

According to a report by BusinessLine, the policy will act as a model policy providing a framework of guidelines for States and is currently in advanced stages of finalisation.

Some of the areas that it will focus on include, ease of doing business, simplifying licencing process, reducing compliance burden as well as enabling women workforce to work for longer hours among others, sources told BusinessLine.

A national portal is also being proposed that will allow all licensing related processes to be accessible from one platform to make it less cumbersome and allow retailers to be able to track the licensing process.

The government will soon to notify the policy laying broad contours of a perspective framework.

The policy will provide a globally competitive and sustainable environment for the overall development of the retail trade.

