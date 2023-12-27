Karnataka CM Launches Registration Of Yuva Nidhi Scheme For Unemployed Youth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Dec 27 (KNN) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday launched the registration of candidates for the government's fifth guarantee Yuva Nidhi scheme.

He said that

along with financial assistance, the unemployed youth will get free skill training. Every month the scheme runs under a self-declaration process by beneficiaries.

"If a beneficiary gets a job or joins higher education, then they must update the same and the assistance will be discontinued for them.

The registration is free of cost," he said.

As per the data from the Department of Skill Development, around 5.29 lakh degree and diploma pass-outs are in the state.

"Under Yuva Nidhi, unemployed graduates and diploma pass-outs would get financial assistance for two years from the government," he noted.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil and others were present in the programme.

(KNN Bureau)