Two-Day Long Udupi Auto Expo To Begin From Dec 29

(MENAFN- KNN India) Udupi, Dec 27 (KNN) The District Automobile Dealers Association, in partnership with the Udupi Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Manipal Auto Club, is hosting the "Udupi Auto Expo-2023" at MGM College on December 29 and 30.

MoS Shobha Karandlaje, will inaugurate the expo at 10 am on December 29. Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader will be the chief guest for the valedictory program whoch will be held on December 30 at 4 pm. Kashinath Naik, Secretary of the District Automobile Dealer Association, will preside over the events.

The event lineup includes a special lecture by Atul Prabhu from the Manipal Auto Club on "Automobile in India" at noon on the first day, followed by a session on "Road Safety" by Udupi RTO staff from 2 pm to 3 pm. Cultural programs are scheduled from 5 to 7 pm.

Next day, the Kalamayam team will present a cultural folk program starting at 10 am. Arvind Motor will conduct mechanic training from 2 to 3 pm. Additionally, there will be displays of vintage cars, supercars, bikes, and eye and health check-up camps.

Attendees at the Udupi Auto Expo-2023 will receive coupons for a lucky draw. The results and prize distribution, offering 5 grams of gold for first place, 3 grams for second, and 1 gram for third, will take place at the end of the event.

The expo will feature a display of various vehicles including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, jeeps, tempos, buses, lorries, as well as electric and CNG vehicles from different companies.



Vehicle bookings will be available at the venue, with special on-the-spot offers from the companies and bank loan facilities. Multiple banking and financial institutions will also participate in the expo.

