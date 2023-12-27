Empowering She-E-Os: IBM And Weace Celebrate Voices Of Women With Blogging Contest

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurgaon, Haryana, India

In a groundbreaking collaboration with the global coaching platform WeAce, IBM proudly sponsored the Voices of Women Blogging Contest, a dynamic exploration of women in leadership. Over 800 registrations and 270+ blog entries flooded in from diverse participants, ranging from college students to seasoned professionals.





The contest, themed "She-E-Os: Do Women At The Top Elevate Everyone, Including Men?" sparked a riveting conversation that transcended traditional conversations on leadership and gender norms. The top entries, chosen by an eminent jury featuring IBM leaders and industry experts, showcased remarkable creativity, research, and unique perspectives.





Prachi Rastogi, Diversity and Inclusion Leader APAC at IBM, sharing IBM's commitment to championing initiatives that elevate the voices of underrepresented groups, commended the participants for their passion and creativity. She emphasized IBM's commitment to amplifying diverse voices and facilitating meaningful dialogue and mentioned the power of diverse perspectives and the strength that comes from sharing one's stories.





Anuranjita Kumar, CEO and Founder of WeAce, expressed gratitude to IBM for fostering a space where diverse voices flourish. An advocate for breaking barriers, Anuranjita emphasized the contest's dedication to challenging preconceived notions on ideas around gender and leadership.





The contest was also supported by the Voices of Women outreach partner, Women's Web, India's leading content platform for women which hosted the top 20 blogs from the contest on their website.





The top 3 winners, Anu Jayaraj, Sharda Mishra, and Durba Chakraborty, showcased exceptional talent. They will receive exciting prizes, but more importantly, recognition and the opportunity to be featured on the Voices of Women platform.





Anu Jayaraj, the first-prize winner, exclaimed, "Christmas came early this year!" to share her excitement and elation over winning the coveted first position. The live awards ceremony, attended by over 5000 viewers, unveiled the winning entries and featured insights from contestants, the jury, and industry leaders.





WeAce, established in 2020, is a global coaching and upskilling platform dedicated to creating a gender-balanced, progressive, and productive workforce worldwide. With a client-centric approach and a presence in 11 countries, WeAce aligns client needs with world-class talent solutions, delivering skilling programs through their unique tech platform.





