Toyota Research Institute Showcases Latest AI-Assisted Driving Technology Robotics & Automation News

Last month, Toyota Research Institute (TRI) invited reporters for a deep dive into its new Accelerated Concepts program in active safety.

The international media event at Thunderhill Raceway, Willows, California, marked a first for TRI, offering journalists from the US and Europe an opportunity to ride inside its research vehicles and simulators and experience firsthand how TRI is approaching autonomy.

TRI's Human Interactive Driving (HID) team aims their research not at self-driving robotaxis but rather at active safety, incorporating both high autonomy AND high driver engagement. This approach makes driving both safer and more fun – keeping the driver engaged and working with the car as a truly intelligent partner.

TRI also unveiled its Driving Sensei concept, which uses AI to help drivers gain mastery over the skills of driving through a combination of AI-driven instruction and AI-powered driver support. Driving Sensei helps people become better, safer drivers while ensuring they are engaged in the driving task.

“Safety is a top priority for Toyota,” says TRI CEO Gill Pratt.“Our human-centered approach is discovering better, safer ways for humans and AI to collaborate. We're amplifying people by building models that predict drivers' actions, developing AI that enhances driver performance.”

