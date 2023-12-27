Hyundai To Manufacture Robotaxi In Singapore Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Hyundai and Motional – a specialist developer of autonomous vehicle technology – have opened the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) and announce that Hyundai and Motional's jointly developed all-electric IONIQ 5 robotaxi will be manufactured at HMGICS.

The first production-ready IONIQ 5 robotaxis will be deployed as part of Motional's commercial services in the US, starting in 2024.

Additionally, Motional and the Group revealed today that the IONIQ 5 robotaxi is one of the first SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicles (AVs) to be certified under the US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

The certification is a testament to the vehicle's incredibly thorough development and testing program, its safety and reliability, and the sophistication of the autonomous technology, according to Motional President and CEO Karl Iagnemma.

“HMGICS is a vision for transportation innovation,” Iagnemma says.“We're enormously proud to have the IONIQ 5 robotaxi manufactured at this facility and look forward to introducing the world to some of the first-ever FMVSS-certified autonomous vehicles.

