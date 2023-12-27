Petrobras And Anybotics Join Efforts To Automate Offshore FPSO Inspections Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Petrobras has invested $4 million in six ANYmal X units to comprehensively measure and maximize upstream and downstream value potential.
Petrobras and ANYbotics teamed up to automate offshore inspections using the ANYmal X robotic inspection solution.
Petrobras plans to qualify ANYmal X as an inspection solution for future use in its assets. The solution has the potential to add value over several years, improving safety and routine task productivity.
Petrobras expects to qualify ANYmal X and automate its operational routines, inspections and enhance asset monitoring capabilities. ANYmal X is the world's only Ex-proof legged inspection robot solution and a milestone for autonomous inspection in the Oil & Gas industry's hazardous and flammable-exposed areas.
ANYmal X will be used on FPSO (floating production storage and offloading) vessels to perform repetitive and hazardous inspection tasks.
