Cannabisnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Leveraging Commercial Viability Of Dehydratech(TM) In Aggressive Patent Application Push

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is eyeing growth in license revenue from its intellectual property (“IP”).“So far, Lexaria has received 37 granted patents globally, with many pending. The company is aggressively pushing its patent application process as it recognizes the viable commercial application of its flagship technology. In addition, the company understands that successfully granted patents can lead to an increase in shareholder value as a recognized growing market leader,” a recent article reads.“'Because of the applicability of DehydraTECH to many market sectors across the globe, we have taken the necessary steps to protect that intellectual property internationally,' notes the company's 2022 Form 10-K annual report. Lexaria's patent portfolio currently spreads across the U.S., Australia, Japan, Mexico, the European Union, Canada and India. Its strategic approach of filing for applications in lucrative markets is a move to maximize potential revenue for years to come, mainly since out-licensing is a significant revenue stream for the company. DehydraTECH applications have shown that it can be applied in the consumer-packaged goods industry and the drug and pharmaceutical sectors.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria's patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 37 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

