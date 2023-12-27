Investornewsbreaks - Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.'S (NASDAQ: VTGN) AV-101 To Receive Patent From EPO To Treat Neuropathic Pain

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, has received a notice of intention to grant a patent from the European Patent Office (“EPO”). The notice is regarding the use of AV-101, the company's investigational oral prodrug of 7-chloro-kynurenic acid (“7-Cl-KYNA”), in the treatment of neuropathic pain. After being granted, the patent will not expire until 2034 or later. According to the announcement, preclinical data compiled in four preclinical models of pain associated with tissue

inflammation and nerve injury demonstrate AV-101's efficacy and similarity to gabapentin; in addition, AV-101 has a better side-effect profile. The most recent study, the company's phase 1 trial shows that AV-101 is well tolerated, with no meaningful difference in adverse events between AV-101 and placebo at any dose tested. The company noted that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted AV-101 fast track designation for development as a potential treatment for neuropathic pain. Vistagen anticipates seeking strategic partnering support to further advance the potential clinical development and commercialization of AV-101.

About Vistagen

Therapeutics Inc.

Vistagen Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. Vistagen is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those currently available for the treatment of anxiety, depression and multiple CNS disorders. Vistagen's pipeline includes six clinical-stage product candidates, including fasedienol (“PH94B”), itruvone (“PH10”), PH15, PH80 and PH284, each an investigational agent belonging to a new class of drugs known as pherines, as well as AV-101, which is an oral prodrug of an antagonist of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (“NMDAR”).

Pherines are neuroactive nasal sprays designed with an innovative proposed mechanism of action (“MOA”) that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal cavity and can beneficially impact key neural circuits in the brain without systemic absorption or direct activity on neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental-health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety, depression and several other CNS disorders. For more information about the company, please visit

