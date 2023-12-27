First Egyptian Tech Venture Capital, Incubator T-Vencubator Goes Online

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

T-Vencubator, a company that supports entrepreneurship, launched in the heart of Egypt's innovation hub. T-Vencubator offers 'Vencubation'-a unique blend of Venture Capital and Incubation, dedicated to solving everyday challenges through tech-driven solutions. As the first Egyptian Tech Venture Capital and Incubator, T-Vencubator only invests in Egyptian startups that aim to digitize the nation and tackle the daily hurdles faced by its citizens.

Reem Safy, T-Vencubator's CEO, said,“We believe that technology will solve many of Egypt's problems. We're not just putting money into startups; we're investing in exceptional talents that are shaping the future of Egypt.”

T-Vencubator is committed to reshaping Egypt's future by fostering local innovation and providing a platform for startups to grow. The company's mission is based on solving everyday problems through technology, using its unique position as the first Egyptian Tech Vencubator and doing that in a unique style inspired by Egyptian culture.

“The 'T' in T-Vencubator represents our core values: Tomorrow, Togetherness, Technology, Transformation, and Talents. We're paving the way for a brighter and more progressive Egypt,” says Hazem El Samra, Head of Growth and Marketing at T-Vencubator.

Digitizing Egypt is a step towards a better Egypt, and in a fast-changing tech startup scene, we understand that local insight, guidance, and financial support are essential for fostering innovation. T-Vencubator serves as a homegrown solution, filling the gap in the Egyptian ecosystem by providing startups with the critical elements they need for success. Our involvement goes beyond financial investment; it is a partnership that combines expertise, mentorship, and resources.