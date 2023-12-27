Brazil Surges Ahead: Ninth-Largest Economy In 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Brazil, fueled by a robust 3.1% GDP growth, is set to leapfrog two places and claim the title of the world's ninth-largest economy in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announcement on December 19th. The country's expected nominal GDP of $2.13 trillion marks a significant step forward, as reported by Toda Palavra, a partner of TV BRICS.

This ascension marks a considerable climb from Brazil's 11th-place ranking in 2022. The IMF further predicts continued progress, with the potential for Brazil to reach eighth place by 2026, boasting a projected GDP of $2.476 trillion.

While the US, China, and Germany retain their top spots as the world's largest economies this year, global economic growth is projected to slow down to 3%, compared to 3.5% in 2022. The IMF anticipates further deceleration in 2024, with global growth dipping to 2.9%.

As for Brazil, the IMF expects a more moderate growth of 1.5% next year. This falls short of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecast of 1.8% and the Brazilian Ministry of Finance's optimistic 2.2% prediction.

Despite the anticipated slowdown, Brazil's climb to the ninth position underscores its economic resilience and potential. The country's diverse economic base, fueled by agriculture, mining, and services, offers a foundation for sustained growth in the years to come.

This latest development highlights Brazil's increasing presence on the global economic stage, showcasing its potential as a major player in the years to come. While challenges remain, the country's upward trajectory bodes well for its future and its continued economic integration with the rest of the world.