Talabat Recognised As 'Great Place To Work' In Qatar For The Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) talabat, the region's leading platform for everyday deliveries, has announced its Great Place to Work certification in Qatar for the third consecutive year.

talabat's ethos is grounded in the principles of "Make it Happen, Together We Grow, and Experience First," with a strong focus on instilling a sense of belonging that enhances openness and fosters empathy among all employees. Through the establishment of a culture centered around psychological safety, talabat ensures its employees feel valued, supported and empowered to authentically express themselves in the workplace.

In a press statement, talabat Qatar managing director Francisco Miguel De Sousa said:“It is an amazing accomplishment for talabat to receive this award once again, as a clear testament to our dedication of cultivating a great work environment. We are honoured to be receiving this appreciation for the third year and we extend our gratitude to our employees, who are the driving force behind this continuous success. At talabat, we remain committed to providing our team with the resources and support necessary for their personal and professional growth, enabling them to realize their full potential."

The Great Place to Work Certification is an impartial evaluation of a company's workplace culture, employing a rigorous methodology that includes anonymous employee feedback and a thorough analysis of company policies and practices. The certification stands as a testament to talabat's dedication to building a positive environment and workplace culture.

