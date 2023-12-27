Al Wakra Park Set To Open During 2Nd Quarter Next Year

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Wakra Park is set to be open for the public during the second quarter of next year, pointed out Hassan Abdulrahman al-Buainain, head of the Parks Section at Al Wakra Municipality.

He told local Arabic daily Arrayah that the park is situated on an area of 47,000 sqm. He stressed that Al Wakra Municipality is making significant efforts to establish the largest number of parks in the city, providing a natural recreational service for residents of residential neighborhoods. At the meantime, these parks encourage them to engage in sports within these natural and distinctive facilities.

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) had earlier started the construction of the new park on the site of the old park, which was established in the late 1980s. The project for the new park included the demolition and removal of all facilities with the aim of replacing them with modern buildings and providing entirely new play areas. This involved creating a new track for walking and cycling, in addition to providing seating areas. The old green spaces have been replaced with new ones, and a greater number of trees have been planted, alongside other essential services that allow visitors to enjoy a safe park, meeting all the needs of the city's residents.

The project encompasses the cultivation of vast green areas and hundreds of trees that reflect the Qatari environment. The green buildings are designed to maintain the environment, providing pedestrian and cycling tracks to encourage sports activities at all times. Besides, the park includes sports equipment and play areas for children.

Meanwhile, Ashghal is expanding the creation of public parks in response to the growing demand for this service due to the potential growth in the population. Three central parks have been opened in large areas in the areas of Al Gharrafa, Umm Al-Seneem, and Rawdat Al Khail. These parks also serve as attractions for visitors and tourists due to their vast spaces and the availability of most services and facilities within them.

