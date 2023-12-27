Qatar Charity Concludes Competitions For Community Schools

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The“School Student Competitions” stages, organised by Qatar Charity under the supervision of the Qatar Charity Centre for Community Development - Communities, have come to an end after witnessing wide participation from students from Asian and Arab schools in Qatar.

These competitions, according to an official statement from Qatar Charity, aim to develop and refine students' skills, enhance their cultural, artistic and linguistic abilities and create an interactive atmosphere among members of the communities.

The competitions were held in three stages. Male and female school students competed through a variety of competitive activities. The first stage was organised at the Shantiniketan Indian School in Barwa Village where about 100 students from the eighth to twelfth grades participated in drawing competitions. Pencil drawing, oratory and poetry in Arabic, Malayalam and English competitions were held.

The second stage, which was held at Pak Shama School at Mesaimeer, witnessed participation from 1,070 students from the category of nursery to seventh grade in various competitions. The participants competed in drawing pictures, colouring and narrating stories. Also, there were competitions for reciting poetry, reading news reports, public speaking in Arabic, English, and Malayalam, designing shapes with clay and drawing with watercolours.

The third stage was held collectively at Pak Shama School. It included artistic activities such as singing in Arabic, English and Malayalam. 11 schools participated in this stage.

Abdul Rahman al-Hajri, Director of Programmes and Community Development at Qatar Charity, said school student competitions come from Qatar Charity's duty towards different communities.“The competitions reflected the passion and positive interaction among the students and emphasised Qatar Charity's commitment to enhancing technical and linguistic skills among them,” he said noting that it is an opportunity to develop talents, encourage the spirit of competition and cooperation between schools and enhance cultural and sporting activities in society and cultural exchange among members of communities. He added that the results of the competitions will be announced soon, and the winners will be honoured.

The Qatar Charity Centre for Community Development - Communities - works hard to bring closer and acquaint the communities residing in the State of Qatar with the customs, traditions, cultural values, and ancient heritage of Qatar. The Centre has also been organising various activities and competitions for school students since 2009.

