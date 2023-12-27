Qatar Chamber Discusses Development Of Tourism Sector

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Chamber's Tourism and Exhibition Committee explored on Wednesday the most important developments and orientations of the concerned State's authorities with the aim of enhancing and boosting the tourism sector during the coming period.

Chaired by HE Chairman of the Tourism Committee and Board Member of Qatar Chamber, Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed Al-Thani, the first meeting of the Tourism and Exhibitions Committee of the new session at the Chambers headquarters, discussed the major challenges facing the tourism sector. In particular, the challenges to the hotel sector at all levels were highlighted to be raised along with displays of the tourism sector to the relevant authorities to be dealt with.

The meeting also stressed the need to present more ideas about developing the tourism sector, based on the fact that the private and government sectors are partners in the desired tourism development during the coming period.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was agreed to prepare a questionnaire by the management of the committees and business councils of the Qatar Chamber, to identify the most important views of hotel owners on ways to develop the tourism sector during the coming period.

The Tourism and Exhibitions Committee makes remarkable efforts to develop the tourism and exhibitions sectors in the country, following up on the implementation of strategic plans and the laws and legislation related to the development of these sectors. It coordinates with the Chamber regarding the development of the tourism and exhibitions sectors, and provides the private sector with information and data about them.

The Committee also studies the problems of the tourism and exhibitions sectors, finds appropriate solutions to them, holds workshops to revitalize their fields, participates in local and international meetings, studies the reality of the labor market in them, monitors the changes that may occur in their activities, and submits proposals regarding them to the Chambers Board of Directors. (QNA)

MENAFN27122023000067011011ID1107662276