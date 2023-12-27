Rayonier Provides Grants To 53 Nonprofit Organizations Supporting Nassau County

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Rayonier

WILDLIGHT, Fla., December 27, 2023 /3BL/ - Rayonier announced the award of $178,700 to 53 area organizations serving Nassau County. The company hosted its annual special awards breakfast on December 1st at the FSCJ Betty P. Cook Nassau Center to recognize the recipients.

The grant recipients will use the funds to address a range of community needs, including civic, cultural, educational, environmental, natural resources, and health and human services programs.

“We believe that the health and well-being of our local communities, which are home to not only our forestlands but also our employees and contractor workforce, are critical to the long-term success of Rayonier,” said Mark McHugh, President and CFO.“As a company that has been a part of Nassau County for nearly a century, it is our privilege to support the meaningful work of this year's grant recipients.”

Present at the awards breakfast were Rep. Dean Black, District 15, and District Aide George Spicer. Also in attendance were Commissioner John Martin, District 1; Commissioner A.M.“Hupp” Huppman, District 2; Commissioner Jeff Gray, District 3; Commissioner Alyson McCullough, District 4; and Commissioner Klynt Farmer, District 5.

Nassau County School District Superintendent Dr. Kathy K. Burns and former Nassau County school board member Donna Martin also joined the breakfast.

“This annual grant breakfast serves as a solid reminder of Rayonier's commitment to serving the community,” said Commissioner Hupp Huppmann.“The non-profit agencies and foundations Rayonier has chosen to support this year provide critical services directly to the citizens of Nassau County. We are fortunate to have this kind of generous corporate partnership.”

New to this year's program, grant recipients who attended the breakfast contributed Press Release stocking stuffers for children in the care of Family Support Services of North Florida.

Through its community fund, Rayonier awarded grants to the following Nassau County organizations and projects in Northeast Florida in 2023:

Amelia Island Book Festival

Amelia Island Museum of History

American Heart Association

American Red Cross

Arts Alive Nassau

Baptist Health System Foundation

Barnabas Center Inc.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida

Blue Fire Theatre

Boy Scouts of America, North Florida Council

Elm Street Sportsman Association

Families in Transition

Family Support Services of North Florida

Fernandina Beach High School Foundation

Ferst Readers of Nassau County

FireFlight Flagler County

First Coast Healing Hands, Inc.

Florida Forestry Foundation

Folds of Honor Amelia Island

Florida State College at Jacksonville Foundation

Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation

Institute for Enterprise Inc.

Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

Keep Nassau Beautiful

Les DeMerle Amelia Island Jazz Festival

Micah's Place, Inc.

Nassau County Extension UF/IFAS Extension

Nassau County Council on Aging, Inc.

Nassau County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management

Nassau County Sheriff's Office Charities

Nassau County School District

Nassau Education Foundation

Nassau Habitat for Humanity

Nassau Humane Society

Nassau Racial Equality Coalition

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

Northeast Florida Fair Association

School Board of Nassau County - All Pro Dads

St. Marys Riverkeeper

Take Stock in Children of Nassau County

The Arc Nassau

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Northern & Central Florida Chapter

The Salvation Army Hope House

The US Constitution Scholarship Foundation

Three Rivers Legal Services

Traders Hill Farm

Trinity Love Hoblit Foundation

University of Florida/IFAS Extension

University of Florida Foundation

Veterans Council of Nassau County

West Nassau Historical Society

YMCA of Florida's First Coast - McArthur Center

YMCA of Florida's First Coast - Wildlight Center

About Rayonier

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. We own or lease under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands. We are More than trees because we recognize that our 90+ years of success in the timberland industry comes from our people, an empowering culture and the courage to constantly challenge“the way it's always been done.” Get to know us at .