RBI, HDFC Bank Bomb Threat Mail: Three Men From Gujarat Arrested Probe On, Says Mumbai Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested three people in Gujarat for sending a threatening email to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), HDFC Bank and other private lenders. In the email, it was said that bombs would be planted at the RBI office and on the premises of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. The sender demanded the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman crime branch is questioning the accused to find the motive for sending the threatening email Read: NBFCs expected to witness slower growth, need to diversify funding sources in 2024The RBI and many private lenders received the email on Tuesday. The bomb threat was sent by an unknown person. In its email, the sender had threatened to plant bombs at 11 office locations across Mumbai.

Also Read: India's current account deficit narrows to 1% of GDP in July-September: RBIMotive behind bomb threat to RBI, ICIC, HDFCIn the email, the sender had demanded the resignation of Shaktikanta Das and Nirmala Sitharaman. He accused the top official of India's central bank and the finance minister of executing the biggest scam in the history of India, reported ABP news.

Also Read: India's current account deficit narrows to 1% of GDP in July-September: RBI\"We have planted 11 bombs in different locations in Mumbai. RBI along with private sector banks have executed the biggest scam in the history of India. The scam involves RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some of the top banking officials, and some renowned ministers of India,\" read a screenshot of the threat email accessed by ABP news.A total of 11 bomb threats were made at 11 locations in Mumbai, according to the police. The three locations mentioned where the bomb was planted were RBI- New Central Building Fort, HDFC House-Churchgate, Mumbai, ICICI Bank Towers, and BKC, Mumbai, according to the Mumbai police. A warning was also issued saying the bombs would detonate at 1:30 pm addition to demanding the immediate resignation of the RBI governor and the finance minister, the sender demanded the release of a press statement disclosing the scam.

“We demand that both RBI Governor and Finance Minister immediately resign from their posts and release a press statement with full disclosure of the scam. We also demand the government to give them both and all those who are involved the punishment they deserve,\" the email said bomb threat mail alarmed the security officials, triggering a massive investigation at the mentioned spots. However, the police didn't find anything. The police registered a case against the sender of the mail and initiated an investigation.

MENAFN27122023007365015876ID1107662258