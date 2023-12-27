UP Police Recruitment 2023: Registration For Over 60,000 Constable Posts Begins. Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "UP Police Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has opened the application or the registration process for the recruitment of the UP Police Constable post 2023 today i.e. on 27 December. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the UPPRPM i.e. in number of openings for the post is 60,244 of which 24,102 are for unreserved candidates, 6,024 for EWS, 16,264 for OBC, 12,650 for SC and 1,204 for ST. As per the official release, the last date to submit the online application is 16 January while the last date for fee adjustment and amendment in application is 18 January.

The application fee for the UP Police Constable is ₹400. The release also states that the male candidate must have attained the age of 18 years as of 01-07-2023 and must not have attained the age of 22 years i.e. the candidate must not have been born before July 02, 2001 and after July 01, 2005.

For the female candidate application, the candidate must have attained the age of 18 years as of 01-07-2023, and must not have attained the age of 25 years i.e. the candidate must have been born not before July 02, 1998 and not after July 01, 2005: The candidates must have passed their 10th and 12th class from a board established by law in India or its equivalent qualification recognized by the Government from this, preferential qualifications include where candidates (i) have obtained an 'O' level certificate in Computer from DOEACC/NIELT Society;

or have served in the Territorial Army for a minimum period of two years, or must have obtained a“B” certificate of National Cadet Corps eligibility criteria:

For male candidates, the male candidates from the General/OBC and SC categories must have a base height of 168 cm while ST applicants have a relaxation of 160 cm. For female candidates, applicants in General/OBC/SC need a minimum height of 152 cm while in ST it is 147 cm to apply for UP Police Constable Recruitment 20231. Visit UPPRPM website gov

2. Register yourself and fill in the application form.3. Make the payment and then click on submit.4. Once the form is submitted, download the confirmation page for future use.

