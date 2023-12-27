One Dead, Another Injured In A Blast At Indian Oil Corp's Plant In Chennai

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "One worker was killed and another injured in an explosion at state-run refiner Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) plant in Chennai on Wednesday, two fire department officials told Reuters explosion occurred when welding work was underway in an ethanol storage tank, the officials said, on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak with the media cause of the incident is still unclear, they added did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment are at the premises and are assessing the damages, the sources said, without providing details.(Details awaited...)

