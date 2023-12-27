Ayodhya Railway Station In Uttar Pradesh Renamed 'Ayodhya Dham Junction'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the city's Ayodhya Junction railway station has been renamed Ayodhya Dham Junction, announced Ayodhya's Member of Parliament Lallu Singh on social media on Wednesday Read: Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Sam Pitroda over Ram Mandir remark, says it represents Rahul Gandhi's thinking'Ayodhya Junction' became 'Ayodhya Dham' Junction --
Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji, the name of Ayodhya Junction of the newly constructed grand Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to #अयोध्या_धाम_जंक्शन as per the expectation of public sentiments,\" he wrote on X.Also Read: Ram Mandir is BJP's 'show-off', says Kapil Sibal: Saffron party's behaviour 'nowhere close to Ram's'Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand railway station and airport being built in Ayodhya on December 30 prime minister will also oversee the preparations done in Ayodhya for the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. The grand railway station will comprise lifts, a tourist information centre, and medical facilities. All types of extensive preparations are being completed.\"The airport and the railway station which have been prepared in the first phase are going to be inaugurated on December 30. According to estimates, after January 22, approximately 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya daily and the administration is busy preparing for the same,\" said Gaurav Dayal, Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner of Ayodhya.\"The building's frontage has a colonnade having a concrete core with a cladding of sandstone, and on its side ends are tall round pillars, again having a cladding of sandstone to lend a traditional look,\" a senior official of RITES told PTI platforms, new signboards, escalators, and murals of Lord Ram painted on walls--these and many more would be the features of the Ayodhya railway station after the ongoing revamp railway station is said to have as much mythological importance as much as it is modern. It is built like a grand temple from the outside and is equipped with equally modern facilities from the inside Minister Yogi Adityanath is also reviewing the preparations being done for the inaugural ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple.
