Blast Near Israeli Embassy Was Well Planned To Avoid CCTV Camera, Say Delhi Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A low-intensity blast that occurred near the Israeli embassy in Delhi on Wednesday was well orchestrated, knowing that no CCTV camera was installed on Prithviraj Road, police sources said on Wednesday blast occurred in the area between the boundary walls of the house on plot number 4 -- Nanda's House -- and the Central Hindi Training Institute on plot number 2A on Prithviraj Road on Tuesday evening. The area has bushes, plants, and trees and no CCTV camera, the sources said Delhi Police sources added that the area around the blast site had no CCTV camera unlike Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, where numerous cameras are strategically placed both outside and in proximity to the embassy. \"Nanda's House and the Hindi training institute have CCTVs inside their gates,\" the sources said while explaining the dynamics of the area police are scanning all the available CCTV cameras which show some people, including two youngsters roaming around the area. The sources said that the two people are not on the list of suspects yet Police recovers“abusive” letterAfter the blast on Tuesday, the Delhi Police officials recovered a letter near the spot of the blast. According to the sources, the letter purportedly written by \"Sir Allah Resistance\" was \"abusive\" in nature and included several threats. The content of the letter included words like \"Zionists\", \"Palestine\" and \"Gaza,\" the sources added low-intensity blast comes as Israel launched a war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza. The war has killed more than 20,000 people including civilians. In the aftermath of the blast, the Israeli National Security Council issued an advisory for its citizens in India and suspected that the blast near the Embassy was“a possible terror attack\".The low-intensity blast is not the first near Israel's embassy in New Delhi as a similar explosion occurred in the area in 2021. Back then too, the police recovered a letter that mentioned the killings of an Iranian military officer and Iranian nuclear scientists.

MENAFN27122023007365015876ID1107662241