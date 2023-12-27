Donald Trump Wins Michigan Supreme Court Battle To Qualify For Primary Election Ballot

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former US president Donald Trump Wednesday scored a victory in his fight against challenges to his eligibility to run for the White House again when Michigan's Supreme Court rejected an attempt to disqualify him from the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot Court said it would not hear an appeal seeking to disqualify the former president from the February 27 Republican primary for his role in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot petitioner argued that the former president, a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, could not serve as president under a provision in the US Constitution that bars people from holding office if they engaged in \"insurrection or rebellion\" after swearing an oath to the United States.\"We are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court,\" the justices said in a brief order Michigan Court

said state law doesn't give election officials any leeway to police the eligibility of presidential primary candidates. The court also said the case raised a political question that shouldn't be decided in the courts Michigan Court decision was upheld by the Michigan Court of Appeals, which said:“At the moment, the only event about to occur is the presidential primary election. But as explained, whether Trump is disqualified is irrelevant to his placement on that particular ballot.”In a post on his Truth Social site, Trump said the Michigan Supreme Court \"strongly and rightfully denied\" what he called a \"desperate Democrat attempt\" to take him off the ballot in Michigan is important to note that Michigan Supreme Court's decision contrasts with the recent ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court, which kicked the former president off its primary ballot because of his role in the January 6 Capitol riot. That decision has been paused pending an appeal. Trump has vowed to appeal the Colorado ruling to the US Supreme Court has been indicted in both a federal case and in Georgia for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election but he has not been charged with insurrection related to the January 6, US Capitol riot.A ruling by the US Supreme Court could resolve the issue of Trump's eligibility nationwide to run in the 2024 presidential race.(With input from agencies)

