IND Vs SA, Day 2: KL Rahul's Century Steers India To A Formidable Score At Centurion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) KL Rahul notched up his eighth Test century during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The 31-year-old, positioned in the middle order, played a crucial role in rescuing India from a batting collapse on Day 1. This century makes Rahul the third Indian to achieve more than one Test ton in South Africa.

Facing a challenging situation as India slumped to 92/4 after South Africa chose to field, Rahul took charge. Despite losing Virat Kohli early, Rahul, in partnership with R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur, guided India past the 160-run mark. Ending Day 1 unbeaten at 70, Rahul completed his century in the first session on Day 2, requiring 133 balls to reach the milestone.

Interestingly, Rahul's seventh Test century also came during the 2021/22 Boxing Day Test in South Africa, which India won. Opening the innings then, he recorded the highest individual Test score by an Indian opener in South Africa. Wasim Jaffer remains the only other Indian opener to achieve a Test century in the Rainbow Nation.

With this century, Rahul becomes the third Indian to secure multiple Test centuries in South Africa, joining the ranks of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Tendulkar has five Test tons in the Rainbow Nation, while Kohli has two. Additionally, Rahul has become the first visiting batter with more than one Test century at SuperSport Park, Centurion, a feat previously achieved only by Tendulkar and Kohli among Indian batters at this venue in Test cricket.

