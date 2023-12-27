EVERCEL Announces Plans To Implement Liquidating Trust

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evercel, Inc. (the“Company”) announced today that, following its initial liquidating distribution to the stockholders of the Company in April of 2023, no additional liquidating distributions would be made to the stockholders of the Company in calendar year 2023.

In calendar year 2024, the Company plans to pursue the implementation of a liquidating trust for additional liquidating distributions to the stockholders of the Company in accordance with the Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution approved and adopted by the stockholders of the Company on March 30, 2023.

Stockholders of the Company should work with their individual tax advisors to determine the most appropriate filing approach for the Company's initial liquidating distribution and any additional liquidating distributions from the Trust in calendar year 2024, details of which will follow this Press Release.

We wish our Stockholders a safe and happy holiday season.

