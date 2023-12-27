Delhi To Kolkata-7 Best Places To Celebrate New Year In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India is a diverse country with numerous exciting places to ring in the New Year. Here are seven of the best destinations to celebrate New Year's Eve.

India is a diverse country with numerous exciting places to ring in the New Year. Here are seven of the best destinations to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Rajasthan's regal legacy makes New Year's in Jaipur special. Heritage hotels and resorts hold gala dinners, cultural performances, and themed events in the city's royal atmosphere.

Park Street in Kolkata is famous for its New Year's Eve celebrations. The area is lit, and numerous pubs, and clubs organize special events with live music and dance performances.

The capital city hosts grand parties at hotels and clubs. Places like Connaught Place and Hauz Khas Village also come alive with celebrations and light shows.

Mumbai offers a wide range of New Year's Eve celebrations. From glamorous parties at upscale hotels and clubs to street parties at Marine Drive, Mumbai has something for everyone.

Known for its lively beach parties, Goa is a hotspot for New Year's celebrations-famous beaches like Baga, Anjuna, and Calangute host electrifying parties, and live music events.

Puducherry's serene and charming ambience and beachside celebrations make it an appealing destination for a relaxed New Year's Eve.

The vibrant nightlife in Bangalore offers many options for New Year's Eve celebrations. From rooftop parties to clubs and lounges across the city, there's a festive atmosphere.