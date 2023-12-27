               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Disha Patani Shows Off Curves In A Blue Bikini; Photos Break Internet [PICTURES]


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Disha Patani posts sexy, photos of her in blue bikini. She is currently enjoying her year end vacation with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. Check out her pictures

Disha Patani shows-off her toned legs in a blue bikini and floral printed sarong. She is currently in her year end vacay mood

Underneath a lemon tree, Disha gives spring vibes and sun bathes, as most of us are reeling in the cold wintry winds



She is spending a gala time with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. She will be next seen slongside Siddharth Malhotra in 'Yoddha'

She posed by the pool in this pastel blue bikin and blue, floral printed sarong exuding hotness. She posted the photos on Instagram

