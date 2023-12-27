IND Vs SA, Day 2: Dean Elgar's Century Steers South Africa To A Dominant Position At Centurion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former South African captain, Dean Elgar, crafted a heartfelt century, propelling the hosts to 194-3 at tea on the second day of the first test against India at Centurion on Wednesday. Elgar, who assumed captaincy duties after Temba Bavuma's injury on Tuesday, displayed a sublime innings of 115 not out, steering South Africa in response to India's first innings total of 245.

Facing a formidable Indian attack on a seam-friendly track, the 36-year-old Elgar, set to retire after the two-match series, played flamboyant front foot strokes in his chanceless innings. Celebrating his 14th test century and first at Centurion, his home ground, Elgar's ton came off 140 balls with 19 fours, marked by enthusiastic celebrations with a boundary.

Elgar, in partnership with Tony de Zorzi, contributed to a 93-run second-wicket stand, laying a solid foundation before Jasprit Bumrah's quick strikes slowed down the run rate. Bumrah dismissed De Zorzi and Keegan Petersen, but Elgar and debutant David Bedingham's unbeaten 81-run partnership ensured South Africa's resilience, reaching 51 runs behind with seven wickets in hand at tea.

South Africa impressed with a run rate of 4.39, scoring 145 runs in the second session. Earlier, KL Rahul completed his century for India, adding 37 runs to their overnight score of 208-8 before being bowled out for 245. Nandre Burger, making his debut, claimed 3-50, while Kagiso Rabada shone with 5-59.