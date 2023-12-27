IND Vs SA, 1St Test: Poor Light Halts Play In Centurion, Proteas Lead By 11 Runs; Day 2 Talking Points

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Africa held an 11-run lead over India before play was halted prematurely due to bad light on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test in Centurion. At the stoppage, South Africa stood at 256/5, with Dean Elgar unbeaten at 140, and Marco Janse not out on 3. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets each for India, while Prasidh Krishna took one. Earlier, KL Rahul's stellar century helped India post 245, with Nandre Burger impressing on debut by dismissing Rahul. The day witnessed various highlights, including delays, notable partnerships, and Elgar reaching his 14th Test century.

Day 2 : Highlights



- Delayed start by 25 minutes due to a slight drizzle.

- KL Rahul and Siraj resumed India's innings on Day 2, adding 30 runs in the morning session before Siraj departed for five.

- Rahul achieved his century with a remarkable shot into the crowd but was subsequently dismissed by debutant Burger.

Innings Break: India - 245, 67.4 Overs (KL Rahul 101, Kagiso Rabada 5/59).

- Elgar and Markram opened South Africa's innings, with Siraj claiming Markram's wicket for five.

Lunch, Day 2: SA - 49/1, 16 Overs (Elgar 29*, de Zorzi 12*).

- Bumrah disrupted the 93-run stand by dismissing de Zorzi on 28, followed by Petersen's dismissal in the next over.

Drinks, Session 2: SA - 113/3, 30.2 Overs (Elgar 71*).

- South Africa reached 150 in 39.4 Overs, and Elgar secured his 14th Test century in 140 balls.

- Elgar and Bedingham's partnership brought up 50 runs for the 4th wicket.

Tea, Day 2: SA - 194/3, 49 Overs (Elgar 115*, Bedingham 32*).

- South Africa reached the 200-run mark in 50.4 Overs before play was halted due to bad light at 256/5.

Also Read:

BBL 2023-24: Moises Henriques stands firm amid clean catch catch controversy