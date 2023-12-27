10 Dead, Over Dozen Critically Injured As Bus Catches Fire In MP's Guna

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 28 (IANS) At least 10 people were reportedly killed and over a dozen received burn injuries after the bus they were traveling caught fire after colliding with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district late on Wednesday, officials said.

The private bus with around 30 passengers was heading from Guna to Aron when the accident occurred on the National Highway.

Locals came to rescue those injured, and an SDRF team rushed to spot on getting the information and took them into hospital.

Further information about the incident, including the details of the deceased and injured was still to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was apprised of the tragic incident and expressed deep condolences. He has directed for a detailed investigation for this horrific incident.

