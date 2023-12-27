Crazy Water Creates Crazy Dry January To Help People Kick Off 2024 In Crazy-Healthy Style

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crazy Water, the only mineral water bottled in Texas, announced today a campaign encouraging people to embrace their health in the new year and celebrate Crazy Dry January. The campaign by Dallas-based ad agency

The campaign by Dallas-based ad agency TRG includes a series of videos and social posts with humorous taglines like "Let's Get Undrunk" and "Get Zero Sheets to the Wind."

The campaign kicks off with an official proclamation from C.W., the infamous 10-gallon-hat-wearing cowboy mayor of Crazytown, who declares January to be Crazy Dry January.

Crazy Water creates Crazy Dry January

The holidays are a time of indulgence, and Crazy Water is aiming to get people back on track in the new year by enjoying the health benefits of Crazy Water's 11-plus Mother Nature-infused minerals. Fun videos teach viewers how to make delicious and refreshing mocktails that feature generous helpings of Crazy Water, like the Crazy-tini. Shaken or stirred, it's a healthy twist on an old favorite.

"Crazy Water makes crazy-healthy lifestyle choices fun," said creative director Jim Baldwin. "The brand is all about wellness. So we thought, 'What comes after Binge December? Crazy Dry January, of course.' It's a natural fit."

The campaign aligns perfectly with Crazy Water and Mineral Wells' new status as the Wellness Capital of Texas. A few local breweries, including Panther Island

of Fort Worth and Rickhouse Brewing

of Mineral Wells, are partaking in the fun by adding non-alcoholic Hop Water (made with Crazy Water) to their menus in January.

Crazy Dry January is the latest round of crazy creative that's turning this challenger water brand into a household name across Texas. Recent work at the State Fair of Texas included striking illustrations from Texas legend Jon Flaming, Crazy Cubes (giant cubes of mineral water on a stick), and even a singing hologram. Previous work has featured a rodeo rider doing his best to stay on a bucking bronco with the line, "Hydrating crazy cross-trainers since 1881." The TRG creative team remains "all hopped up on minerals" and cranking out work to help their fellow Texans stay healthy.

About Crazy Water

Famous Mineral Water Co. has been producing, bottling, and distributing Crazy Water from its wells in Mineral Wells, Texas, since the water's discovery in 1881. Crazy Water naturally contains minerals that alter the water's taste and give it therapeutic value. The minerals include magnesium, potassium, silica, calcium, bicarbonates, and lithium, and the water is available in three different mineral levels based on different wells. Famous Mineral Water Co., established in 1904, is open for tours and education. For more information or to make tour arrangements, visit drinkcrazywater , call 940-325-8870, or email [email protected] .

