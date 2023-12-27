Mining Stock Defense Metals ($DEFN.V $DFMTF) Completes 2023 Phase 3 Geotechnical Program For Wicheeda REE Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Defense Metals Corp (TSXV:DEFN; OTCQB:DFMTF) completed all infrastructure geotechnical field data collection in support of PFS for its Wicheeda REE Project

VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rare earth metals news from Investorideas -Defense Metals Corp. (“Defense Metals” or the“Company”) (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) announces that it has completed all infrastructure geotechnical field data collection in support of the preliminary feasibility study (“PFS”) for its 100% owned Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (“REE”) Project located near Prince George, B.C., Canada.Read this news, featuring DEFN In full atCraig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, commented:“We are very excited to have completed our 2023 Phase 3 geotechnical program. I would like to congratulate the APEX and SRK teams for their safe and professional execution of this work. These multi-phase programs started in early summer and we now have all field geotechnical data in hand necessary for the completion of our PFS study which we expect to be finished in Q2 2024.”Highlights of the 2023 Wicheeda REE Project infrastructure geotechnical programs include:.16 helicopter and track sonic overburden geotechnical drill holes totalling 225.5 metres (Image 1and Image 2);.20 excavated overburden geotechnical test pits totalling 76.8 metres (Image 3);.6 diamond drill holes totalling 1,182 metres within the Wicheeda REE deposit pit shell; inclusive of 4 open pit geochemical drill holes totalling 920 metres, and in pit exploration holes totalling 262 metres;.Shipment of a 2,700 kg metallurgical sample, collected from drill core, to SGS Lakefield, Ontario for continued flotation and hydrometallurgical optimization test-work;.Initiation of humidity cell testwork on 17 samples, and 250 kg sample selection for on-site kinetic leach (barrel) testing of samples representative of anticipated mine waste rock to assess metal leaching and acid rock drainage potential in support of environmental assessment.The geotechnical work was completed by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (“SRK”) with the support of APEX Geoscience Ltd. (“APEX”).Qualified PersonThe scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (B.C.), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, Alberta, who is a“Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101.About the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element ProjectDefense Metals' 100% owned, 8,301-hectare (~20,534-acre) Wicheeda REE Project is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia; population 77,000. Wicheeda is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.About Defense Metals Corp.Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the development of its 100% owned Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Deposit located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“DEFN”, in the United States, trading symbol“DFMTF” on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under“35D”.Defense Metals is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit:For further information, please visit or contact:Todd Hanas, Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.Vice President, Investor RelationsTel: (778) 994 8072Email: ...Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.Cautionary Statement Regarding“Forward-Looking” InformationRead in full atDisclaimer/Disclosure: Disclosure this DEFN news is a paid news release on investorideas – More disclaimer info:Please read Investorideas privacy policy:About Investorideas

