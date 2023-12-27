Renowned Peruvian Designer Embraces Heritage Textiles To Create Haute Couture Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With a textile heritage stretching back 5,000 years, Peru is the largest producer of knitwear in the region.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S., December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On the 40th anniversary of Cusco being declared a World Heritage Site, iconic Peruvian fashion designer Sergio Davila presented his first haute couture collection,“Alta Moda 2024.” In honor of his country's rich culture and long history of using amazing natural fibers, Davila highlighted the quality and versatility of local textiles such as alpaca and vicuña wool and Pima and Tangüis cotton to craft his pieces.“In showing this collection, I wanted to celebrate and share Peru's cultural and natural wealth,” shared Davila, who has been recognized with awards such as The Fashion Group International's Rising Star and the DHL Award.“We have an astounding tradition of textiles that stretches back thousands of years, with local weaving communities producing world-class textiles in the majestic heights of Cusco. These people and the fabrics they create have a place in modern high fashion.”With a textile heritage stretching back 5,000 years, Peru is the largest producer of knitwear in the region. It has long been renowned for the exceptional high-end natural fibers Davila used in his collection, including vicuña and alpaca wool and Pima and Tangüis cotton.World-class woolsPeru is home to alpaca and vicuña, both of which produce wools that are used in high-quality fabrics, threads, and garments around the world. Alpaca wool has been steadily gaining popularity over the years, shipping to 69 markets in 2022 and reaching $187 million in exports in 2022 (a 1.8% YOY increase). This underscores Peru's position in the global market for high-end textile fibers.While alpaca are relatively well-known, its cousin the vicuña is a true hidden gem, standing out for producing one of the finest, softest, strongest, warmest, and lightest wools in the world. It's considered even better than cashmere.Luscious cottonsThe unparalleled quality of Peruvian cotton is evident in its growing international demand. In 2022, cotton baby garment exports shipped to 43 markets, reaching an impressive $33 million (an 8.7% YOY increase).This is thanks to the quality of the fibers themselves. Derived from the Egyptian Mitafifi type, Pima cotton's fine threads are ideal for shirts, dresses, and ties. Meanwhile, Tangüis cotton, named after the Peruvian engineer who developed it, has an unusually long fiber, producing fabrics perfect for fine polo shirts, denim shirts, and trousers.ABOUT PROMPERÚThe goal of the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) is to position Peru globally by promoting its image, tourist destinations, and value-added export products, contributing to the sustainable and decentralized development of the country.

