Insurtech Files Patent For Life Insurance Policy That May Attract One Billion Bitcoin Adopters Worldwide

- James EasonRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- B!TLYF , LLC a Wyoming chartered insurtech has filed for US and international patent protection for a novel system and method for configuring an insurance policy with Bitcoin. The company seeks to initially partner with a visionary life insurance carrier to begin product development and regulatory filing for a white labeled, digitally native, instant issue, term life policy under the brand name HODLIFE . Upon proof of concept, the company plans to partner with other insurance product lines for group life, whole life, auto and health.Today there are more than 50 million early adopters of Bitcoin and other digital assets in the USA (expected to be well over 1 billion worldwide in the next few years). HODLIFE will be a purpose-built policy designed specifically to be more contemporary and relevant to this massive Bitcoin consumer audience of affluent millennials (ages 27 – 42) - the sweet spot demographic for term life insurance.“We believe that Bitcoin is pure digital gold and this exciting new asset class is here to stay forever. Our patent pending external services rider will reward HODLIFE insurance consumers with Bitcoin - outside of the policy – for reducing their insurable risk and ultimately living a longer healthier life while at the same time improving their financial wellbeing."We call it“Taking Steps & Stacking SATs”, (SATs is crypto slang for the smallest unit of Bitcoin - like a penny vs. dollar) but it works just as well for Auto and Health insurance policies where one might“Drive Safe & Stack SATs” or maybe“Get Vaxed & Stack SATs”, stated James Eason , co-founder of B!TLYF.“We are also anticipating the SEC may approve spot Bitcoin ETF's in January 2024 and that could lead to an additional 50 million Americans adding Bitcoin exposure in the near term. Our patent pending insurance innovation is a natural extension of the increasing adoption of Bitcoin worldwide”, added Mike Casey, CFP and B!TLYF co-founder. Advising the B!TLYF founders as an equity partner is long time insurance industry icon Ken Leibow, owner of InsurTech Express. Ken brings decades of life insurance industry experience to the team and a deep passion for Blockchain technology integration.

