Banking Hedge Fund Manager, Tom Brown, Hosts 12Th Yearly Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Noggin Guru LLC, dba BankersHub/BankerCollege, announces the 12th Annual Financial Services Review , with Tom Brown, internationally recognized hedge fund manager and financial services analyst at Second Curve Capital .



This exclusive free event taking place at 2:00PM ET on January 16, 2024 explores financial trends and drivers behind 2023's explosive Dow Jones and financial trends with critical insights for Financial Services Executives, Bank Board Directors, Investors, and other industry practitioners looking ahead at 2024.



While investors ended the year counting their gains in the stock market, they are also keeping their eyes on what the year ahead holds for interest rate changes, global unrest in Europe/Middle East/Pacific, crypto craziness, and the upcoming US elections in November.“For those who enjoy the ups and downs of unexplored territory, 2024 promises to not disappoint,” noted BankersHub Co-Founder, Michael Beird.



Tom Brown, globally recognized Financial Services authority, provides not only his perspective on the previous year, but offers critical insights and views on what lies ahead for the financial services industry. More than any other year in our lifetime, this is a must-attend event for professionals whose success depends on a better grasp of key drivers and trends in this very volatile industry.



For professionals both in the Financial Services industry, as well as all other business leaders who rely on accurate and insightful perspectives on how movements in the various markets might impact their industries, attendees will hear Tom provide his:



-Review of key issues and trends from 2023 that influenced both domestic and international markets, as well as the Financial Services industry in general.



-Outlook for 2024 and the impact on markets from Fed interest rate adjustments, continue impacts to global supply chains, increases in bank M&A, and MUCH more.



-Discussion on major issues and challenges that confront the industry in 2024 and beyond.



-Ideas and perspectives from the investor/shareholder point of view.



Register for free by going to BankerCollege or contact Noggin Guru for more information on BankersHub and its exclusive Enterprise Passport Membership to 500+ annual banking webinars.

