Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Center Offers Mental Health Services For Veterans

Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Center, based in Phoenixville, PA, is happy to announce they have opened a new program known as The Heroes Program for veterans, firefighters, police officers, and other first responders who are struggling with addiction and mental health problems. This program is the result of their recent partnership as a VA community care network provider powered by Optum. With this program, they provide a range of services for veterans in need, whether it is mental health services, addiction treatment, or assistance with housing.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Center says,“Being a VA Community Care network provider powered by Optum signifies our dedication to expanding access to quality mental health and addiction treatment services for veterans. The VA Community Care program allows veterans to receive care from community providers when VA facilities are unable to meet their specific needs. Powered by Optum, our center is equipped to deliver comprehensive and specialized services tailored to the unique challenges faced by veterans and first responders.”

The Heroes Program is a specialized program that is focused on offering comprehensive addiction and mental health treatment that is tailor-fitted to the specific needs of veterans, first responders, active-duty military, and their families. The program serves as a sanctuary for healing through the use evidence-based therapies combined with holistic care.

The partial hospitalization program (PHP) offered in The Heroes Program provides a structured approach to mental health, addiction treatment, including alcohol intervention , bridging the gap between outpatient and inpatient care services. It is specifically designed for veterans, firefighters, police officers, and their families. The PHP offers a rigorous but flexible treatment schedule and participants of the program will benefit from multi-disciplinary and comprehensive care during the day, including individual therapy, group therapy sessions, and skill-building workshops. All of these are focused on addressing the specific experience and stressors that are affecting veterans and other heroes. With a special focus on stability and continuity of care, PHP provides a smooth transition to everyday life, allowing service members to get the intensive care they need while maintaining their links to their families and the community.

The Heroes Program also offers an intensive outpatient program (IOP) specifically designed for veterans and first responders who need a focused treatment plan and also the flexibility that is required for their daily responsibilities. Their IOP is custom-fitted to support the recovery process while accommodating the schedules of the firefighters, police officers, and other first responders, including their families. The treatment offered includes evidence-based therapies, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), for the purpose of managing addiction, PTSD, and other mental health problems frequently found among emergency services personnel.

The Heroes Program also offers supportive housing, which is a cornerstone of their commitment to helping veterans and first responders on their path towards recovery. Their facilities provide a safe and structured living environment designed to foster sobriety, personal growth, and stability. Residents are given access to peer-led activities, ongoing support and counseling, and community engagement opportunities, thus providing a nurturing environment conducive to healing. This supportive environment is essential for veterans and emergency personnel to help them transition from intensive treatment to independent living while keeping a sober and healthy lifestyle.

Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Center is a unique mental health services provider offering comprehensive services, such as IOP, outpatient therapy, PHP, medication management, case management, psychiatry, and individual and group therapy. The center's team is made up of licensed mental health professionals who offer compassionate care to individuals 18 years old and up. Brandt Norton, founder and CEO of Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Center, says,“Our mission is to provide accessible and evidence-based mental health care to those in need. We understand the significant impact that mental health conditions can have on individuals, families, and communities. That's why we're committed to offering a range of services to meet the diverse needs of our clients.”

